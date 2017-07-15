UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-In Results: Calderwood Misses Weight Limit

The UFC Fight Night 113 weigh-in results are in and Joanne Calderwood was the only fighter who failed to hit her target weight.

Tomorrow (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 will take place inside the The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. In the main event, Gunnar Nelson takes on Santiago Ponzinibbio. Both men tipped the scales and made weight for their 170-pound clash.

The story was different for the co-main event fighters. While Cynthia Calvillo made the strawweight limit, Calderwood was off by two pounds. She forfeits 20 percent of her purse to Calvillo.

The rest of the fighters on tomorrow’s card made weight. The ceremonial weigh-ins will go down later today at 12 p.m. ET. Check out the rest of the weigh-in results below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Main Card (FS1)

Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Joanne Calderwood (118)* vs. Cynthia Calvillo (116)

Paul Felder (154) vs. Stevie Ray (155)

Ryan Janes (185) vs. Jack Marshman (185)

Paul Craig (204) vs. Khalil Rountree (203)

James Mulheron (240) vs. Justin Willis (264)

Prelims (FS1)

Bobby Nash (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Neil Seery (125)

Galore Bofando (170) vs. Charlie Ward (169)

Danny Henry (155) vs. Daniel Teymur (155)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Brett Johns (135) vs. Albert Morales (134)

Amanda Lemos (134) vs. Leslie Smith (135)

* – Joanne Calderwood failed to make weight and has forfeited 20 percent of her purse to Cynthia Calvillo