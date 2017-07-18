UFC Fight Night 113 Winner Alexandre Pantoja Targets Brandon Moreno

Alexandre Pantoja has a rematch in mind following his recent win over Neil Seery at UFC Fight Night 113.

But it is with an opponent he already defeated.

Pantoja (18-2), who has won both of his Octagon fights, believes a rematch with Brandon Moreno makes sense for him next. When both flyweights were on The Ultimate Fighter, Pantoja scored a victory over Moreno.

“I’m looking at Brandon,” Pantoja said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). “He has a fight with Sergio Pettis. I don’t think I need to fight Moreno again because I won; I think Moreno needs to fight me.

“I’m going slow. I don’t think I need to go to the top now because I need more time.”