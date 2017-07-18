UFC Fight Night 113 Winner Danny Roberts Talks Overcoming Mental Battles

Danny Roberts continues to show promise in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but it isn’t easy.

Roberts rebounded from a knockout loss to Mike Perry back in Oct. 2016. “Hot Chocolate” knocked out Bobby Nash inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow Scotland at UFC Fight Night 113.

Speaking to the media, Roberts talked about finding peace in his life (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m at the stage of my life now where I feel really happy. I’m going to be back on winning ways, and nothing’s going to stop me. This is the time now. I just turned 30 two days ago. I was cutting weight on my birthday. I just want to move forward from here and just keep active, fit and ready.”

He went on to say that overcoming unfavorable thoughts plays a huge role in success and failure.

“People just see all the glitz and the glamour and the Instagram and the tweets. When the reality of it is that it’s not easy. And there’s a lot of dirt and nasty things that go on. A lot of hardships that you have to do and see and overcome. And mental battles. It makes us tougher. Obviously, as men who are in the sport that we are doing – it can make or break you. And it’s something that, me personally, it’s just made me stronger.”