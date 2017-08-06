UFC Fight Night 114 Bonuses: Four Fighters Snag $50,000

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
UFC Fight Night 114 Bonuses

The UFC Fight Night 114 bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (Aug. 5), UFC Fight Night 114 took place inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Preliminary action was also seen on FS1 as well as UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Sergio Pettis earn a unanimous decision over Brandon Moreno.

Humberto Bandenay nabbed $50,000 for his “Performance of the Night.” Bandenay knocked out Martin Bravo in 26 seconds. Niko Price also snagged $50,000 for his first-round finish of Alan Jouban. Dustin Ortiz and Joseph Morales also earned an extra $50,000 for their own “Performance of the Night” showings.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Fight Night 114 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.

UFC Fight Night 114 Bonuses

0
