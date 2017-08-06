UFC Fight Night 114 Highlights: Dustin Ortiz Ices Hector Sandoval in 15 Seconds

Dustin Ortiz maintained his spot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) flyweight division and it only took 15 seconds.

Last night (Aug. 5), Ortiz took on Hector Sandoval inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. This was featured on the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 114. Ortiz countered an aggressive Sandoval and put him away in just 15 seconds.

The win improves Ortiz’s professional mixed martial arts record to 17-7. Meanwhile, Sandoval suffered the fourth loss of his fighting career. This is the second time Sandoval has been stopped via strikes.

You can check out the highlights above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 114 results.