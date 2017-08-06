UFC Fight Night 114 Highlights: Humberto Bandenay Sleeps Martin Bravo

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Humberto Bandenay handed Martin Bravo the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Bandenay took on Bravo last night (Aug. 5) inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The bout was part UFC Fight Night 114’s main card. In just 26 seconds, Bandenay blasted his opponent with a knee for the knockout victory.

With the victory, Bandenay moves his professional mixed martial arts record to 14-4. On the other hand, Bravo suffered the first loss of his career. He falls to 11-1.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 114 results.

Latest MMA News

UFC Fight Night 114 Highlightsvideo

UFC Fight Night 114 Highlights: Humberto Bandenay Sleeps Martin Bravo

0
Humberto Bandenay handed Martin Bravo the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Bandenay took on Bravo last night (Aug. 5) inside...
UFC Fight Night 114 Highlightsvideo

UFC Fight Night 114 Highlights: Niko Price Finishes Alan Jouban Early

0
Niko Price remains unbeaten in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Last night (Aug. 5), Price took on Alan Jouban inside the Arena Ciudad...
UFC Fight Night 114 Highlightsvideo

UFC Fight Night 114 Highlights: Dustin Ortiz Ices Hector Sandoval in 15 Seconds

0
Dustin Ortiz maintained his spot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) flyweight division and it only took 15 seconds. Last night (Aug. 5), Ortiz took...
UFC Fight Night 114 Bonuses

UFC Fight Night 114 Bonuses: Four Fighters Snag $50,000

0
The UFC Fight Night 114 bonuses have been revealed. Last night (Aug. 5), UFC Fight Night 114 took place inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico...
Sergio Pettis

Sergio Pettis Takes Unanimous Decision Win Over Brandon Moreno

0
Finally, in our main event of the evening flyweight contenders Sergio Pettis go one-on-one with Brandon Moreno. Here's the play-by-play: Round 1: Moreno catches a kick...
Load more