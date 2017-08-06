UFC Fight Night 114 Highlights: Humberto Bandenay Sleeps Martin Bravo

Humberto Bandenay handed Martin Bravo the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Bandenay took on Bravo last night (Aug. 5) inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The bout was part UFC Fight Night 114’s main card. In just 26 seconds, Bandenay blasted his opponent with a knee for the knockout victory.

With the victory, Bandenay moves his professional mixed martial arts record to 14-4. On the other hand, Bravo suffered the first loss of his career. He falls to 11-1.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 114 results.