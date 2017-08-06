UFC Fight Night 114 Highlights: Niko Price Finishes Alan Jouban Early

Niko Price remains unbeaten in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Last night (Aug. 5), Price took on Alan Jouban inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Price came out aggressive in the fight and it paid off. He was able to finish Jouban in under two minutes.

The win improves Price’s professional MMA record to 10-0, 1 NC. Meanwhile, Jouban finds himself on a two-fight skid. It’s the second fight in a row where “Brahma” has been finished.

You can check out the highlights above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 114 results.