UFC Fight Night 114 Live Preliminary Results

By
Jose Munoz
-

Before we get started on the main card for tonight’s (Sat. August 5, 2017) UFC Fight Night 114 event in Mexico City, Mexico, featuring a flyweight main event between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno, we have the live results from the UFC Fight Pass and FS1 prelims here below:

UFC Fight Pass Prelims:

Joseph Morales def. Roberto Sanchez via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:56)

Jordan Rinaldi def. Alvaro Herrera via R1 submission (Von Flue choke, 2:01)

FS1 Prelims:

Jose Quinonez def. Diego Rivas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rani Yahya def. Henry Briones via R1 submission (Kimura, 2:01)

Dustin Ortiz def. Hector Sandoval via R1 KO (punches, 0:15)

Latest MMA News

Sergio Pettis

Sergio Pettis Admits he Was Nervous About Future of UFC’s Flyweight Division

0
Sergio Pettis was a bit worried about the state of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) flyweight division. Tonight (Aug. 5), Pettis takes on Brandon Moreno...

UFC Fight Night 114 Live Preliminary Results

0
Before we get started on the main card for tonight's (Sat. August 5, 2017) UFC Fight Night 114 event in Mexico City, Mexico, featuring...
Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno Hoping Bout With Sergio Pettis is a Title Eliminator

0
Brandon Moreno wants an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title shot with a win over Sergio Pettis. Tonight (Aug. 5), Moreno and Pettis will do...
Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso Talks Learning From Her First Professional Loss

0
Alexa Grasso believes she has learned from her first professional mixed martial arts loss. Grasso suffered her first defeat back in Feb. 2017 against Felice...
Mamed Khalidov

Report: Mamed Khalidov Offered UFC Bout With Lyoto Machida

1
Mamed Khalidov may be on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster, but it's still far from a done deal. Khalidov has long been regarded as...
Load more