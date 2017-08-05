UFC Fight Night 114 Live Preliminary Results

Before we get started on the main card for tonight’s (Sat. August 5, 2017) UFC Fight Night 114 event in Mexico City, Mexico, featuring a flyweight main event between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno, we have the live results from the UFC Fight Pass and FS1 prelims here below:
UFC Fight Pass Prelims:
Joseph Morales def. Roberto Sanchez via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:56)
Jordan Rinaldi def. Alvaro Herrera via R1 submission (Von Flue choke, 2:01)
FS1 Prelims:
Jose Quinonez def. Diego Rivas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Rani Yahya def. Henry Briones via R1 submission (Kimura, 2:01)
Dustin Ortiz def. Hector Sandoval via R1 KO (punches, 0:15)