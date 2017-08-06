UFC Fight Night 114 Reebok Payouts: Rashad Evans Cashes in

UFC Fight Night 114 is history and the Reebok payouts have been unveiled.

Last night (Aug. 5), UFC Fight Night 114 took place inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. In the main event, Sergio Pettis earned a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Moreno. Pettis earns $5,000 through the Athlete Outfitting program while Moreno nabs $2,500.

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso rallied to score a split decision win against Randa Markos. Grasso takes home $2,500 in Reebok money, while Markos gets $5,000.

The highest earner through the Athletic Outfitting Program was Rashad Evans. He nabbed $20,000. “Suga” dropped his fourth straight bout against Sam Alvey, who garnered $10,000.

You can check out the rest of the Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Sergio Pettis: $5,000 def. Brandon Moreno: $2,500

Alexa Grasso: $2,500 def. Randa Markos: $5,000

Niko Price: $2,500 def. Alan Jouban: $5,000

Humberto Bandenay: $2,500 def. Martin Bravo: $2,500

Sam Alvey: $10,000 def. Rashad Evans: $20,000

Alejandro Perez: $5,000 def. Andre Soukhamthath: $2,500

Jack Hermansson: $2,500 def. Bradley Scott: $5,000

Dustin Ortiz: $10,000 def. Hector Sandoval: $2,500

Rani Yahya: $15,000 def. Henry Briones: $2,500

Jose Quinonez: $2,500 def. Diego Rivas: $2,500

Joseph Morales: $2,500 def. Roberto Sanchez: $2,500

Jordan Rinaldi: $2,500 def. Alvaro Herrera: $2,500