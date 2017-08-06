UFC Fight Night 114 Reebok Payouts: Rashad Evans Cashes in

UFC Fight Night 114 is history and the Reebok payouts have been unveiled.
Last night (Aug. 5), UFC Fight Night 114 took place inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. In the main event, Sergio Pettis earned a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Moreno. Pettis earns $5,000 through the Athlete Outfitting program while Moreno nabs $2,500.
In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso rallied to score a split decision win against Randa Markos. Grasso takes home $2,500 in Reebok money, while Markos gets $5,000.
The highest earner through the Athletic Outfitting Program was Rashad Evans. He nabbed $20,000. “Suga” dropped his fourth straight bout against Sam Alvey, who garnered $10,000.
You can check out the rest of the Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Sergio Pettis: $5,000 def. Brandon Moreno: $2,500
Alexa Grasso: $2,500 def. Randa Markos: $5,000
Niko Price: $2,500 def. Alan Jouban: $5,000
Humberto Bandenay: $2,500 def. Martin Bravo: $2,500
Sam Alvey: $10,000 def. Rashad Evans: $20,000
Alejandro Perez: $5,000 def. Andre Soukhamthath: $2,500
Jack Hermansson: $2,500 def. Bradley Scott: $5,000
Dustin Ortiz: $10,000 def. Hector Sandoval: $2,500
Rani Yahya: $15,000 def. Henry Briones: $2,500
Jose Quinonez: $2,500 def. Diego Rivas: $2,500
Joseph Morales: $2,500 def. Roberto Sanchez: $2,500
Jordan Rinaldi: $2,500 def. Alvaro Herrera: $2,500