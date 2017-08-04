UFC Fight Night 114 Weigh-In Results: Alexa Grasso Fails to Reach Weight Limit

The UFC Fight Night 114 weigh-in results have rolled out and we have a scale fail.

All 24 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (Aug. 4). In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will do battle. Both men made the 126-pound limit.

Co-headliners Randa Markos and Alexa Grasso are set to trade leather. While Markos weighed in at 116 pounds, Grasso wasn’t as fortunate. She tipped the scales at 119 pounds, which is three pounds over the strawweight limit for non-title bouts.

You can check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1)

Sergio Pettis (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)

Randa Markos (116) vs. Alexa Grasso (119)*

Alan Jouban (171) vs. Niko Price (170)

Martin Bravo (145) vs. Humberto Bandenay (146)

Rashad Evans (186) vs. Sam Alvey (186)

Alejandro Perez (135) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Prelims (FS1)

Brad Scott (185) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)

Dustin Ortiz (125) vs. Hector Sandoval (126)

Henry Briones (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Diego Rivas (136)

Prelims (FS1)

Joseph Morales (125) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Alvaro Herrera (156) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (156)

*- Grasso missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of her purse.