UFC Fight Night 114 Weigh-In Results: Alexa Grasso Fails to Reach Weight Limit

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Alexa Grasso Weigh-In
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

The UFC Fight Night 114 weigh-in results have rolled out and we have a scale fail.

All 24 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (Aug. 4). In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will do battle. Both men made the 126-pound limit.

Co-headliners Randa Markos and Alexa Grasso are set to trade leather. While Markos weighed in at 116 pounds, Grasso wasn’t as fortunate. She tipped the scales at 119 pounds, which is three pounds over the strawweight limit for non-title bouts.

You can check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1)

Sergio Pettis (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)

Randa Markos (116) vs. Alexa Grasso (119)*

Alan Jouban (171) vs. Niko Price (170)

Martin Bravo (145) vs. Humberto Bandenay (146)

Rashad Evans (186) vs. Sam Alvey (186)

Alejandro Perez (135) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Prelims (FS1)

Brad Scott (185) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)

Dustin Ortiz (125) vs. Hector Sandoval (126)

Henry Briones (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Diego Rivas (136)

Prelims (FS1)

Joseph Morales (125) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Alvaro Herrera (156) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (156)

*- Grasso missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of her purse.

Latest MMA News

Alexa Grasso Weigh-In

UFC Fight Night 114 Weigh-In Results: Alexa Grasso Fails to Reach Weight Limit

0
The UFC Fight Night 114 weigh-in results have rolled out and we have a scale fail. All 24 fighters on the card tipped the scales...
Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt Says he Wants to Fight at UFC 217 in New York City

0
Cody Garbrandt is eyeing a spot on the UFC 217 card. Garbrandt was set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title last month,...
Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi Leaves McGregor’s Camp, Upset Over Sparring Photos

0
Paulie Malignaggi has left Conor McGregor's training camp and he is not happy. The "Magic Man" was brought on board to help "Notorious" prepare for...
Rashad Evans

Rashad Evans Says Belief is Hardest Part of The Mental Game

0
Rashad Evans admits that self-confidence can be hard to maintain. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder has seen better days. Evans...
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano on Cris Cyborg: ‘She Probably Can’t Even Touch me’

0
Cat Zingano believes if she can fight at optimal health, then she'll be unstoppable. "Alpha" is hoping to someday challenge Cris Cyborg for the Ultimate...
Load more