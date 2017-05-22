UFC Fight Night 114 Will Feature Flyweights Sergio Pettis, Brandon Moreno

A flyweight battle between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will headline UFC Fight Night 114, the promotion announced.

The card takes place August 5 from Mexico City and will air live on FOX Sports 1.

Pettis, the younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, has picked up wins in each of his last three fights. In January, he kicked off 2017 with a decision win over John Lineker after besting Chris Kelades last year and Chris Cariaso in 2015.

Moreno, a native of Tijuana, is 14-3 overall and 3-0 inside the Octagon. He scored a second round technical submission win over Dustin Ortiz this past April after picking up two wins last year vs. Ryan Benoit and Louis Smolka with the UFC.

No other bouts have been announced for the card.