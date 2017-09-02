UFC Fight Night 115 Live Preliminary Results

Tonight (Sat. September 2, 2017) the UFC is live from Rotterdam, Netherlands from the Ahoy Rotterdam arena for UFC Fight Night 115. In our main event of the evening, a pair of heavyweights will go to war as Alexander Volkov takes on native Dutchman Stefan Struve.

Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC Fight Pass Prelims feature seven great match-ups to get the night started. Continue to refresh the page and keep it locked with MMA News for the live results of tonight’s preliminary card:

Let us know what you think of the event in the comments section!