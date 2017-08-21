UFC Fight Night 115: Netherlands Lineup set With 11 Bouts

Eleven fights are set for the upcoming UFC trip to the Netherlands.
The UFC Fight Night 115 card is headlined by a heavyweight meeting between Dutch 7-footer Stefan Struve and former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov on September 2 from the Ahoy Rotterdam.
All of the action streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET with prelims. The main card starts at 3 p.m. ET.
Along with Struve-Volkov, former UFC female champion Germaine de Randamie meets Marion Reneau, Siyar Bahadurzada faces off with Rob Wilkinson and Bryan Barberena takes on Leon Edwards.
MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/3 p.m. ET)
• Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov
• Germaine de Randamie vs. Marion Reneau
• Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson
• Bryan Barberena vs. Leon Edwards
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/11:30 a.m. ET)
• Darren Till vs. Bojan Velickovic
• Felipe Silva vs. Mairbek Taisumov
• Mads Burnell vs. Michel Prazeres
• Desmond Green vs. Rustam Khabilov
• Francimar Barroso vs. Aleksandar Rakic
• Nick Hein vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
• Abdul-Kerim Edilov vs. Bojan Mihajlovic