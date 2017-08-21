UFC Fight Night 115: Netherlands Lineup set With 11 Bouts

Eleven fights are set for the upcoming UFC trip to the Netherlands.

The UFC Fight Night 115 card is headlined by a heavyweight meeting between Dutch 7-footer Stefan Struve and former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov on September 2 from the Ahoy Rotterdam.

All of the action streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET with prelims. The main card starts at 3 p.m. ET.

Along with Struve-Volkov, former UFC female champion Germaine de Randamie meets Marion Reneau, Siyar Bahadurzada faces off with Rob Wilkinson and Bryan Barberena takes on Leon Edwards.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/3 p.m. ET)

• Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov

• Germaine de Randamie vs. Marion Reneau

• Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson

• Bryan Barberena vs. Leon Edwards

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/11:30 a.m. ET)

• Darren Till vs. Bojan Velickovic

• Felipe Silva vs. Mairbek Taisumov

• Mads Burnell vs. Michel Prazeres

• Desmond Green vs. Rustam Khabilov

• Francimar Barroso vs. Aleksandar Rakic

• Nick Hein vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

• Abdul-Kerim Edilov vs. Bojan Mihajlovic