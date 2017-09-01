UFC Fight Night 115 Weigh-Ins: Struve vs. Volkov Made Official

The UFC Fight Night 115 weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 2), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its way to Rotterdam. In the main event, heavyweights Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov will clash. Struve weighed in at 264 pounds, while Volkov tipped the scales at 264 pounds.

In the co-main event, middleweights Siyar Bahadurzada and Rob Wilkinson will do battle. Bahadurzada made weight at 186 pounds. His opponent, Wilkinson hit the 185-pound mark.

Women’s bantamweights Talita Oliveira and Marion Reneau are also set to throw leather. They both weighed in at 135 pounds. Welterweights Bryan Barberena and Leon Edwards will get the main card started. Baberena hit the 170-pound target, while Edwards easily made weight at 168 pounds.

You can check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Stefan Struve (264)

Siyar Bahadurzada (186) vs. Rob Wilkinson (185)

Talita Oliveira (135) vs. Marion Reneau (135)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Leon Edwards (168)

Prelims

Darren Till (170) vs. Bojan Velickovic (171)

Felipe Silva (155) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (155)

Mads Burnell (155) vs. Michel Prazeres (159)*

Desmond Green (155) vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Mike Santiago (145)

Abdul-Kerim Edilov (204) vs. Bojan Mihajlovic (205)

Thibault Gouti (155) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

*- Michel Prazeres failed to make weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse