UFC Fight Night 115 Weigh-Ins: Struve vs. Volkov Made Official

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Stefan Struve Weigh-in
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC Fight Night 115 weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 2), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its way to Rotterdam. In the main event, heavyweights Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov will clash. Struve weighed in at 264 pounds, while Volkov tipped the scales at 264 pounds.

In the co-main event, middleweights Siyar Bahadurzada and Rob Wilkinson will do battle. Bahadurzada made weight at 186 pounds. His opponent, Wilkinson hit the 185-pound mark.

Women’s bantamweights Talita Oliveira and Marion Reneau are also set to throw leather. They both weighed in at 135 pounds. Welterweights Bryan Barberena and Leon Edwards will get the main card started. Baberena hit the 170-pound target, while Edwards easily made weight at 168 pounds.

You can check out the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Stefan Struve (264)

Siyar Bahadurzada (186) vs. Rob Wilkinson (185)

Talita Oliveira (135) vs. Marion Reneau (135)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Leon Edwards (168)

Prelims

Darren Till (170) vs. Bojan Velickovic (171)

Felipe Silva (155) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (155)

Mads Burnell (155) vs. Michel Prazeres (159)*

Desmond Green (155) vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Mike Santiago (145)

Abdul-Kerim Edilov (204) vs. Bojan Mihajlovic (205)

Thibault Gouti (155) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)

*- Michel Prazeres failed to make weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Stefan Struve Weigh-in

UFC Fight Night 115 Weigh-Ins: Struve vs. Volkov Made Official

The UFC Fight Night 115 weigh-ins have wrapped up. Tomorrow night (Sept. 2), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its way to Rotterdam. In the...
Kali Robbins

Invicta FC 25 Highlights: Robbins Survives & Submits Jacobson

Kali Robbins made her Invicta FC debut a successful one. Last night (Aug. 31), Robbins shared the cage with Sharon Jacobson as part of the...
Yana Kunitskaya

Invicta FC 25: Yana Kunitskaya Wins Bantamweight Title Against Raquel Pa’aluhi

Yana Kunitskaya defeated Raquel Pa'aluhi to become the Invicta FC bantamweight champion. The two clinched early. Kunitskaya pushed her opponent against the fence. Pa'aluhi and...
Livia Renata Souza

Invicta FC 25: Livia Renata Souza Earns Decision Win Over Janaisa Morandin

Janaisa Morandin held on, but she couldn't withstand the takedowns and control of Livia Renata Souza. Morandin and Souza clashed on the Invicta FC 25...
Katharina Lehner

Invicta FC 25: Katharina Lehner Batters & Finishes Alexa Conners

Alexa Conners couldn't get anything going against Katharina Lehner. Conners and Lehner went head-to-head on the Invicta FC 25 card. It didn't last long and...
Load more