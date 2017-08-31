UFC FIght Night 115’s Stefan Struve Excited to Fight in Netherlands

Stefan Struve was born in Beverwijk, Netherlands 29 years ago.

This Saturday, he’ll fight for just the second time since 2008 in his home country, this time as the main event of UFC Fight Night 115 vs. Alexander Volkov.

Riding two consecutive finishes vs. Daniel Omielanczuk and Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva, this is a key match in the career of the 7-foot Struve (28-8), who is 3-1 over his last four.

In 2016, Struve returned to his country, earning that 16-second knockout of Silva in Rotterdam – the same city UFC Fight Night 115 takes place in on UFC Fight Pass.

Struve started out with four consecutive wins in his homeland in 2005 before fighting for the first time in the U.S. under the World Extreme Fighting banner. He signed with the UFC in 2009, but the promotion didn’t debut in the Netherlands until last year.