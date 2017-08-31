UFC FIght Night 115’s Stefan Struve Excited to Fight in Netherlands

By
Dana Becker
-

Stefan Struve was born in Beverwijk, Netherlands 29 years ago.

This Saturday, he’ll fight for just the second time since 2008 in his home country, this time as the main event of UFC Fight Night 115 vs. Alexander Volkov.

Riding two consecutive finishes vs. Daniel Omielanczuk and Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva, this is a key match in the career of the 7-foot Struve (28-8), who is 3-1 over his last four.

In 2016, Struve returned to his country, earning that 16-second knockout of Silva in Rotterdam – the same city UFC Fight Night 115 takes place in on UFC Fight Pass.

Struve started out with four consecutive wins in his homeland in 2005 before fighting for the first time in the U.S. under the World Extreme Fighting banner. He signed with the UFC in 2009, but the promotion didn’t debut in the Netherlands until last year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Zach Freeman

Zach Freeman vs. Saad Awad Booked For Bellator 186

Zach Freeman and Saad Awad are set to clash soon. Freeman and Awad will do battle inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania...
video

UFC 218: Angela Magana Returns, Faces Amanda Cooper in December

Angela Magana, who made headlines earlier this year following her altercation with UFC female champion Cris Cyborg, will return to the Octagon for the...
video

UFC 215 Promo Video: ‘History Up For Grabs’

Both the UFC flyweight and female bantamweight titles will be on the line next Saturday night at UFC 215. In the main event, Demetrious Johnson...
video

UFC FIght Night 115’s Stefan Struve Excited to Fight in Netherlands

Stefan Struve was born in Beverwijk, Netherlands 29 years ago. This Saturday, he'll fight for just the second time since 2008 in his home country,...
Rory MacDonald Weigh-In

Rory MacDonald ‘Convinced’ Robbie Lawler Used Steroids Prior to Fight

Former UFC welterweight title contender Rory MacDonald is putting Robbie Lawler on blast. MacDonald, who hosted a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' on Thursday, believes former...
Load more