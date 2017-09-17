UFC Fight Night 116 Bonuses: Mike Perry & Uriah Hall Cash in

The UFC Fight Night 116 bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (Sept. 16), UFC Fight Night 116 took place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Preliminary action was also seen on FS1. The main event saw Luke Rockhold earn a second-round submission win over David Branch.

Mike Perry nabbed $50,000 for his “Performance of the Night.” Perry knocked out Alex Reyes in one minute and 19 seconds. Uriah Hall also snagged $50,000 for his second-round finish of Krzysztof Jotko. Gregor Gillespie and Jason Gonzalez also earned an extra $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” Gillespie earned a second-round submission victory.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Fight Night 116 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.