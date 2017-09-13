UFC Fight Night 116 Complete Again with Alex Reyes-Mike Perry

On just three days notice, Alex Reyes will make his Octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 116.

Reyes faces Mike Perry as a replacement for Thiago Alves this Saturday from Pittsburgh. The bout is still expected to remain part of the FOX Sports 1 main card.

Respect to my new opponent steppin up on 3 days notice. Let's see what you got Alex Reyes — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 13, 2017

Reyes (12-2) made his return to MMA this past August after a two-year layoff, scoring a finish in the first round vs. Gilbert Guardado. He has won 12 straight overall.

Perry (10-1) knocked out Jake Ellenberger and is 3-1 over four UFC appearances since signing with the promotion.

UFC Fight Night 116 features Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch.