UFC Fight Night 116 Free Fight: David Branch vs. Krzysztof Jotko

A free fight from the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been released.

Back in May at UFC 211, David Branch took on Krzysztof Jotko in Dallas, Texas. Branch earned a split decision victory. It was Branch’s 11th straight victory.

This Saturday night (Sept. 16), Branch will take on former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. It’ll be Branch’s 25th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. He has an MMA record of 21-3.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“David Branch puts his 11 fight professional win streak on the line when he faces Luke Rockhold in the main event of Fight Night Pittsburgh on September 16.”