UFC Fight Night 116 Highlights: Anthony Smith Stops Hector Lombard

Anthony Smith extended his winning streak to three with a stoppage win over Hector Lombard.

Last night (Sept. 16), Smith took on Hector Lombard inside the PPG Paints Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 116 main card. Smith ran into some trouble early, but he overcame adversity. In the third round, he finished Lombard via TKO.

Smith is now riding a three-fight winning streak. His professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record has improved to 28-12. Lombard is now on a four-fight losing skid. He hasn’t won a bout since March 2014.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 116 results.