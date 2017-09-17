UFC Fight Night 116 Highlights: Gilbert Burns Wrecks Jason Saggo With One Punch

It only took one punch for Gilbert Burns to reign supreme.

Last night (Sept. 16), Burns shared the Octagon with Jason Saggo inside the PPG Paints Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 116 prelims. Burns and Saggo went into the second round, but only one man made it out as the winner. That man was Burns, who starched his opponent with one punch.

With the victory, Burns improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 13-2. Meanwhile, Saggo finds himself in a two-fight skid. His record falls to 12-4 after being finished for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 116 results.