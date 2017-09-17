UFC Fight Night 116 Highlights: Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez Delivers

Gregor Gillespie submitted Jason Gonzalez in a bout that delivered fireworks.

Last night (Sept. 16), Gillespie went to war with Jason Gonzalez inside the PPG Paints Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 116 main card. Gillespie put together some combinations and had Gonzalez hurt early. Gonzalez kept fighting back and even tagged Gillespie a few times. In the end, Gillespie nabbed a submission win.

With the win, Gillespie maintains his perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 10-0. Meanwhile, Gonzalez falls to 11-4. Both men earned their first “Fight of the Night” bonus.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 116 results.