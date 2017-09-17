UFC Fight Night 116 Highlights: Kamaru Usman Finishes Sergio Moraes

Kamaru Usman’s rise in the welterweight division continues.

Last night (Sept. 16), Usman did battle with Sergio Moraes inside the PPG Paints Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 116 main card. Going into the fight, Usman hadn’t stopped an opponent since July 2015. The drought ended emphatically when Usman knocked out Moraes with punches.

With the win, Usman improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-1 and hasn’t lost a bout since May 2013. Meanwhile, Moraes suffered his first defeat since June 2012. His record falls to 12-3-1.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above.