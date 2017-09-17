UFC Fight Night 116 Highlights: Mike Perry Ices Alex Reyes With Knee

Mike Perry handed Alex Reyes the third loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Perry took on Reyes last night (Sept. 16) inside the PPG Paints Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 116. In just one minute and 19 seconds, Perry blasted his opponent with a knee for the knockout victory.

With the victory, Perry moves his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-1. On the other hand, Reyes now falls to 13-3.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 116 results.