UFC Fight Night 116 Highlights: Rockhold Forces Submission Via Strikes

Luke Rockhold is back in the win column and he did so with composure.

Last night (Sept. 16), Rockhold threw leather with David Branch inside the PPG Paints Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout served as the main event of UFC Fight Night 116. Rockhold got off to a shaky start, getting tagged by combinations and being pressured against the fence. He rebounded in round two and forced a submission due to strikes.

With the victory, Rockhold moves his professional mixed martial arts record to 16-3. Meanwhile, Branch had his 11-fight winning streak snapped and now falls to 21-4.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 116 results.