UFC Fight Night 116 Highlights: Uriah Hall Melts Krzysztof Jotko

Uriah Hall had his back against the wall, but he shined bright at the end of the night.

Last night (Sept. 16), Hall took on Krzysztof Jotko inside the PPG Paints Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 116 prelims. Hall was rocked and dropped in the opening frame. While he looked to be on the verge of defeat, Hall kept fighting on and it paid off with a stunning second-round knockout win.

With the victory, Hall moves his professional mixed martial arts record to 13-8. Meanwhile, Jotko has dropped two straight bouts. His record falls to 19-3 after suffering the first knockout loss in his professional mixed martial arts career.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 116 results.