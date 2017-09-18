UFC Fight Night 116 Medical Suspensions: Anyanwu Out Indefinitely

UFC Fight Night 116 has wrapped up and the medical suspensions have been released.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 16), UFC Fight Night 116 took place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Luke Rockhold earned a submission win over David Branch. Rockhold is all clear, but Branch will sit for 45 days.

Zu Anyanwu, who suffered a split decision loss to Justin Ledet, has been suspended indefinitely. He is required to have his right eye cleared.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

David Branch: Suspended 45 days for facial cuts

Alex Reyes: Suspended 60 days

Hector Lombard: Suspended 45 days

Gregor Gillespie: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts

Jason Gonzalez: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts

Sergio Moraes: Suspended 60 days

Zu Anyanwu: Suspended indefinitely, must have right eye cleared before return

Anthony Hamilton: Suspended 30 days

Uriah Hall: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts

Krzysztof Jotko: Suspended 60 days

Jason Saggo: Suspended 60 days