UFC Fight Night 116 Medical Suspensions: Anyanwu Out Indefinitely

UFC Fight Night 116 has wrapped up and the medical suspensions have been released.
This past Saturday night (Sept. 16), UFC Fight Night 116 took place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Luke Rockhold earned a submission win over David Branch. Rockhold is all clear, but Branch will sit for 45 days.
Zu Anyanwu, who suffered a split decision loss to Justin Ledet, has been suspended indefinitely. He is required to have his right eye cleared.
Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):
David Branch: Suspended 45 days for facial cuts
Alex Reyes: Suspended 60 days
Hector Lombard: Suspended 45 days
Gregor Gillespie: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts
Jason Gonzalez: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts
Sergio Moraes: Suspended 60 days
Zu Anyanwu: Suspended indefinitely, must have right eye cleared before return
Anthony Hamilton: Suspended 30 days
Uriah Hall: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts
Krzysztof Jotko: Suspended 60 days
Jason Saggo: Suspended 60 days