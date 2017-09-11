UFC Fight Night 116: Pittsburgh Bout Receives Last-Minute Change

Zu Anyanwu, who was a winner on the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series, has agreed to step in and face Justin Ledet this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 116.

Anyanwu, who is 14-4 in his career, replaces Dmitriy Sosnovskiy in the heavyweight contest set for Pittsburgh. The bout is still expected to remain as the FOX Sports 1 main card opener.

Anyanwu’s fight team made the announcement during a special training session:

During the UFC Fight Pass series, Anyanwu knocked out Greg Rebello for his fifth consecutive victory. Ledet has scored wins over Chase Sherman and Mark Godbeer during his Octagon run, and is 8-0 overall.

UFC Fight Night 116 features Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch in the main event.