UFC Fight Night 116: Pittsburgh Lands Battle of Rising Lightweights

By
Dana Becker
-

Tony Martin and Olivier Aubin-Mercier continue to work their respective ways up the UFC lightweight ladder.

Now, they’ll get the chance to knock the other off, as officials have added the scrap to the upcoming UFC Fight Night 116 card.

Martin owns a 12-3 record overall in his career and has gone 4-3 since signing with the UFC. However, he is on a three-fight win streak that includes a June decision win over Johnny Case.

Aubin-Mercier is 9-2 overall and 5-1 in his last six fights, scoring submission wins vs. Drew Dober and Thibault Gouti in his most recent bouts. He is also a former finalist on The Ultimate Fighter, dropping a split decision to Chad Laprise three years ago.

UFC Fight Night 116 takes place September 16 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. In the main event, former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold squares off against ex-World Series of Fighting titleholder David Branch.

