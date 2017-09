For Luke Rockhold and David Branch, Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 116 main event is a chance to make a statement in the middleweight division.

Rockhold, a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, is coming off a loss to Michael Bisping for the belt. Branch, meanwhile, made a triumphant return to the promotion after capturing multiple titles for the World Series of Fighting.

The two collide on FOX Sports 1 from Pittsburgh.