UFC Fight Night 116 Recap: Luke Rockhold Submits David Branch

On a night full of finishes, Luke Rockhold turned in the 10th submission victory of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Last night (Sept. 16), UFC Fight Night 116 took place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Rockhold took on David Branch. After a solid opening round from Branch, Rockhold took control with his wrestling and ground game. He forced a submission due to strikes in the second round.

The co-main event was as violent and as quick as many expected. Mike Perry made short work of Alex Reyes with a devastating knee strike.

Check out the rest of the results below:

Main Card

Luke Rockhold def. David Branch via submission (strikes) – R2, 4:05

Mike Perry def. Alex Reyes via KO (Knee) – R1, 1:19

Anthony Smith def. Hector Lombard via TKO (strikes) – R3, 2:33

Gregor Gillespie def. Jason Gonzalez via submission (arm triangle) – R2, 2:11

Kamaru Usman def. Sergio Moraes via KO (punch) – R1, 2:48

Justin Ledet def. Zu Anyanwu via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Tony Martin via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Daniel Spitz def. Anthony Hamilton via TKO (strikes) – R1, 0:24

Uriah Hall def. Krzysztof Jotko via KO (punches) – R2, 2:25

Gilbert Burns def. Jason Saggo via KO (punch) – R2, 4:55