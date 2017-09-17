UFC Fight Night 116 Reebok Payouts: Rockhold & Hall Top List

The UFC Fight Night 116 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC Fight Night 116’s main event featured a middleweight bout between Luke Rockhold and David Branch. Rockhold nabbed a submission win and earned $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Branch scooped up $5,000.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry took on Alex Reyes. A knockout win saw Perry earn $2,500 in Reebok money. Reyes also took home $2,500.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Luke Rockhold: $10,000 def. David Branch: $5,000

Mike Perry: $2,500 def. Alex Reyes: $2,500

Anthony Smith: $5,000 def. Hector Lombard: $5,000

Gregor Gillespie: $2,500 def. Jason Gonzalez: $2,500

Kamaru Usman: $5,000 def. Sergio Moraes: $5,000

Justin Ledet: $2,500 def. Zu Anyanwu: $2,500

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $5,000 def. Tony Martin: $5,000

Daniel Spitz: $2,500 def. Anthony Hamilton: $5,000

Uriah Hall: $10,000 def. Krzysztof Jotko: $5,000

Gilbert Burns: $5,000 def. Jason Saggo: $5,000