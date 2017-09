Illness has struck Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 116 card, as Felipe Arantes and Luke Sanders has been pulled.

The UFC confirmed Thursday night that Arantes was sick, and without enough time to find a replacement, removed Sanders as well.

Ten fights are now scheduled for Saturday from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, headlined by Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch. Arantes-Sanders was expected to open the prelims on FOX Sports 1.