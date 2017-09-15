UFC Fight Night 116 Weigh-in Results: Rockhold & Branch Make Weight

The UFC Fight Night 116 weigh-in results have concluded.

The main event of tomorrow night’s (Sept. 16) event features a middleweight clash between Luke Rockhold and David Branch. Rockhold made weight at 185.5 pounds. Branch tipped the scales at 186 pounds.

Co-headliners Mike Perry and Alex Reyes also made weight. Perry weighed in at 170.5 pounds, while late replacement Reyes easily made weight at 167.5 pounds.

Check out the rest of the weigh-ins below:

Main Card

Luke Rockhold (185.5) vs. David Branch (186)

Mike Perry (170.5) vs. Alex Reyes (167.5)

Hector Lombard (186) vs. Anthony Smith (186)

Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)

Kamaru Usman (169.75) vs. Sérgio Moraes (171)

Justin Ledet (244.5) vs. Zu Anyanwu (263.5)

Prelims

Tony Martin (156) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155)

Anthony Hamilton (255.75) vs. Daniel Spitz (244)

Krzysztof Jotko (185) vs. Uriah Hall (186)

Jason Saggo (156) vs. Gilbert Burns (156)