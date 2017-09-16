UFC Fight Night 116’s Anthony Hamilton Retires Following Defeat

Moments after suffering a loss to Daniel Spitz Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 116, Anthony Hamilton announced his retirement from MMA.

Thank u to all my family and friends for being a part of this journey. But, I think that was the last ride for the Freight Train. #Blessed — Anthony Hamilton (@AHamilton_MMA) September 17, 2017

Hamilton, who turned 37 years old earlier this year, has lost his last three. Earlier this year, he was knocked out by Marcel Fortuna and Spitz finished him inside the first minute.

After winning 12 of his first 14 pro fights, Hamilton signed with the UFC in 2014 and lost to Oleksiy Oliynyk. He rebounded with wins over Ruan Potts and Daniel Omielanczuk around a loss to Todd Duffee.