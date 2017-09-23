UFC Fight Night 117 Bonuses: Four Main Card Fighters Cash in

The UFC Fight Night 117 bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (Sept. 22), UFC Fight Night 117 took place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main card aired live on FXX. Preliminary action was also seen on FXX. The main event saw Ovince Saint Preux earn a first-round submission win over Yushin Okami.

Saint Preux nabbed $50,000 for his “Performance of the Night.” Saint Preux locked in a Von Flue choke. Jessica Andrade and Claudia Gadelha also snagged $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” Andrade earned a unanimous decision victory. Gokhan Saki also took home an extra $50,000 for his knockout win over Henrique da Silva.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Fight Night 117 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.