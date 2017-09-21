UFC Fight Night 117: Claudia Gadelha, Jessica Andrade Looking to Get Back to Title Contention

Both Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade know what it takes to compete for the UFC strawweight title.

The two former title contenders meet Friday night in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 117 from Saitama, Japan. The event airs live on FXX.

For Gadelha, this fight presents another opportunity to solidify her standing in the division behind champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Both of her career losses have come to the champion, but she has won two straight since the last defeat.

Andrade is looking to bounce back after coming up short in May of becoming the first fighter to defeat Jedrzejczyk.