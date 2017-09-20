UFC Fight Night 117 Free Fight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Patrick Cummins

A free fight from the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been released.

Back in April 2015 at UFC on FOX 15, Ovince Saint Preux took on Patrick Cummins in Newark, New Jersey. Saint Preux earned a first-round knockout victory. It was “OSP’s” 18th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) victory.

This Friday night (Sept. 22), Saint Preux will take on Yushin Okami. It’ll be Saint Preux’s 31st professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. He has an MMA record of 20-10.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Ovince Saint Preux improved his record in the UFC to 6-1 after his victory over Patrick Cummins at Fight Night Newark in 2015. Saint Preux faces Yushin Okami in the main event of Fight Night Japan on FXX on Friday, September 22.”