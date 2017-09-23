UFC Fight Night 117 Highlights: Gokhan Saki Floors Henrique da Silva

Gokhan Saki made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut in emphatic fashion.

Last night (Sept. 22), Saki took on Henrique da Silva inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 117 main card. Despite fading early on, Saki blasted his opponent with a hook for a knockout victory.

Saki was making his UFC debut and just his second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. This is now da Silva’s fourth straight defeat.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above.