UFC Fight Night 117 Highlights: Jessica Andrade Stuns Claudia Gadelha

Jessica Andrade turned in a stellar performance against Claudia Gadelha.

Last night (Sept. 22), Andrade threw leather with Claudia Gadelha inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 117 main card. While Gadelha started off strong, the takedowns of Andrade were too much. As Gadelha faded, Andrade put the pressure on and that earned her a unanimous decision win.

Andrade is now 4-1 in her last five outings. Gadelha failed to earn her third straight victory. Andrade becomes just the second fighter to defeat Gadelha in her professional mixed martial arts career.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 117 results.