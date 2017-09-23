UFC Fight Night 117 Highlights: Keita Nakamura Edges Alex Morono

Keita Nakamura is back in the win column after a split decision win over Alex Morono.

Last night (Sept. 22), Nakamura went one-on-one with Alex Morono as part of the UFC Fight Night 117 card in Saitama, Japan. Nakamura was looking to bounce back after a unanimous decision loss to Elizeu Zaleski. Nakamura improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 33-8-2, 1 NC thanks to a split decision victory over Morono.

Check out the highlights below:

Keita Nakamura eeks out a split decision win over a tough Alex Morono to close out our #UFCJapan prelims! https://t.co/kNw1VrydI7 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017

With the loss, Morono falls to 13-4, 1 NC. He hasn’t picked up a win since Dec. 2016.

You can check out the homepage of MMANews.com for the UFC Fight Night 117 results.