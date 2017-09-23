UFC Fight Night 117 Highlights: Shinsho Anzai Defeats Luke Jumeau

Shinsho Anzai secured a big victory in front of his hometown.

Last night (Sept. 22), Anzai shared the Octagon with Luke Jumeau as part of the UFC Fight Night 117 card. Anzai was coming off a TKO victory over Roger Zapata. “Animal” improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 10-2 thanks to a unanimous decision victory.

Check out the highlights below:

Shinsho Anzai puts on a show in front of his countrymen in a big win over Luke Jumeau! #UFCJapan https://t.co/KqcL3Szr9O — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017

With the loss, Jumeau falls to 12-4. Jumeau had his seven-fight winning streak snapped. He has also earned his third straight victory. This was Jumeau’s first defeat since May 2013.

You can check out the homepage of MMANews.com for UFC Fight Night 117 results.