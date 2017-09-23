UFC Fight Night 117 Highlights: Syuri Kondo Decisions Chan-Mi Jeon

Syuri Kondo remains unbeaten after defeating Chan-Mi Jeon.

Last night (Sept. 22), Kondo went one-on-one with Chan-Mi Jeon as part of the UFC Fight Night 117 card in Saitama, Japan. Kondo was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kinberly Tanaka Novaes. Kondo improved her professional mixed martial arts record to 6-0 thanks to a split decision victory.

Check out the highlights below:

Syuri Kondo aka @syuri_wv3s makes it six straight MMA wins with the split decision over Chan-Mi Jeon! #UFCJapan https://t.co/PrNfN52Eik — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017

With the loss, Mi-Jeon falls to 5-2. She is still in search of her first victory under the UFC banner. Her last victory was back in Sept. 2016.

You can check out the homepage of MMANews.com for the UFC Fight Night 117 results.