UFC Fight Night 117 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Out For 180 Days

UFC Fight Night 117 is in the books and the medical suspensions have been released.

This past Friday night (Sept. 22), UFC Fight Night 117 took place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. In the main event, Ovince Saint Preux earned a submission win over Yushin Okami. Saint Preux is all clear, but Okami will sit for 45 days.

Alex Morono, Daichi Abe, and Hyun Gyu Lim have all been handed 180-day suspensions. They can all be cleared to return to action sooner.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Yushin Okami: Suspended 45 days due to no tap on choke, leaving him unconscious, with 30 days no contact.

Jessica Andrade: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for forehead laceration.

Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 45 days for right eyebrow laceration; head CT scan was negative.

Takanori Gomi: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.

Henrique da Silva: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for knockout.

Teruto Ishihara: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Rolando Dy: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Keita Nakamura: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact; head CT scan was negative.

Alex Morono: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right hand, and suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right eyebrow laceration.

Chan-Mi Jeon: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Shinsho Anzai: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Luke Juneau: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for right eyebrow laceration.

Daichi Abe: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial surgeon, and suspended minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Hyun Gyu Lim: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist, and suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for nasal laceration.