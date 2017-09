UFC Fight Night 117 Recap: OSP Finishes Okami With Von Flue Choke

On a fall night in Japan, Ovince Saint Preux turned in another Von Flue submission victory.

Last night (Sept. 22), UFC Fight Night 117 took place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. In the main event, Saint Preux took on Yushin Okami. “Thunder” immediately shot in for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Saint Preux maintained control and earned a Von Flue submission win.

The co-main event featured a strawweight clash between Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade. “Bate Estaca” earned a unanimous decision victory.

Check out the rest of the results below:

Main Card

Ovince Saint Preux def. Yushin Okami via technical submission (Von Flue choke) – Round 1, 1:50

Jessica Andrade def. Claudia Gadelha via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Dong Hyun Kim def. Takanori Gomi via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:30

Gokhan Saki def. Henrique da Silva via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:45

Teruto Ishihara def. Rolando Dy via unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 29-27)

Jussier Formiga def. Ulka Sasaki via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:30

Prelims

Keita Nakamura def. Alex Morono via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Syrui Kondo def. Chan-Mi Jeon via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Shinsho Anzai def. Luke Jumeau via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Daichi Abe def. Hyun Gyu Lim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)