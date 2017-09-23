UFC Fight Night 117 Reebok Payouts: OSP & Okami Earn The Most

The UFC Fight Night 117 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC Fight Night 117’s main event featured a light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Yushin Okami. Saint Preux nabbed a submission win and earned $15,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Okami also scooped up $15,000.

In the co-main event, Jessica Andrade took on Claudia Gadelha. A decision win saw Andrade earn $10,000 in Reebok money. Gadelha took home $5,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000 def. Yushin Okami: $15,000

Jessica Andrade: $10,000 def. Claudia Gadelha: $5,000

Dong Hyun Kim: $2,500 def. Takanori Gomi: $10,000

Gokhan Saki: $2,500 def. Henrique da Silva: $5,000

Teruto Ishihara: $5,000 def. Ronaldo Dy: $2,500

Jussier Formiga: $5,000 def. Ulka Sasaki: $5,000

Keita Nakamura: $5,000 def. Alex Morono: $2,500

Syuri Kondo: $2,500 def. Chan-Mi Jeon: $2,500

Shinsho Anzai: $2,500 def. Luke Jumeau: $2,500

Daichi Abe: $2,500 def. Hyun Gyu Lim: $5,000