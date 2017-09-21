UFC Fight Night 117 Weigh-in Results: Saint Preux & Okami Make Weight

The UFC Fight Night 117 weigh-in results have concluded.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 22), the event will takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight clash between Ovince Saint Preux and Yushin Okami. Both men made weight with Saint Preux at 206 pounds and Okami hitting the 203.5-pound mark.

Co-headliners Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade also tipped the scales. Gadelha clocked in at 115 pounds, while Andrade reached the 116-pound limit.

You can peep the rest of the results below:

Main Card (FXX)

Yushin Okami (203.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Claudia Gadelha (115)

Takanori Gomi (156) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (156)

Henrique da Silva (206) vs. Gokhan Saki (205)

Rolando Dy (145) vs. Teruto Ishihara (145)

Mizuto Hirota (150)* vs. Charles Rosa (145.5)

Prelims (FXX)

Alex Morono (170) vs. Keita Nakamura (170)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.5)

Chan-Mi Jeon (116) vs. Syrui Kondo (116)

Shinsho Anzai (171) vs. Luke Jumeau (170)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Daichi Abe (171) vs. Hyun Gyu Lim (170.5)

*-Mizuto Hirota missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse.