UFC Fight Night 118 Bonuses: Darren Till Nabs $50,000

The UFC Fight Night 118 bonuses have been revealed.

Yesterday (Oct. 21), UFC Fight Night 118 took place inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The main card aired live on UFC Fight Pass. Preliminary action was also seen on UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Darren Till earn a first-round TKO win over Donald Cerrone.

Till nabbed $50,000 for his “Performance of the Night.” His bevy of strikes put away Cerrone. Brian Kelleher and Damian Stasiak also snagged $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” Kelleher earned a third-round TKO victory. Jan Blachowicz also took home an extra $50,000 for his submission win over Devin Clark.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Fight Night 118 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.