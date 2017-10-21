UFC Fight Night 118: Darren Till Felt he Could Finish ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Darren Till admitted after the biggest win of his career that competing in the welterweight division is a huge advantage for him.

Till, who finished Donald Cerrone in the first round of the main event at UFC Fight Night 118 Saturday, remained unbeaten in his career.

“I’m a light heavyweight fighting in the welterweight division,” Till said. “First round was a feeling out process and I caught him. I knew I would catch him.”

Till vaulted his stock in the division by handing Cerrone his third consecutive loss. He also credited “Cowboy” with giving him the chance to headline a card with him.

“I was an unknown,” he said after the fight. “Everyone’s got to start somewhere. (Cerrone) gave me that opportunity.”