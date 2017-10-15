UFC Fight Night 118 Free Fight: Donald Cerrone vs. Rick Story (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Oct. 21).

UFC Fight Night 118 takes place inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. Donald Cerrone and Darren Till will do battle in a welterweight clash. The bout is set to headline UFC Fight Night 118.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full fight between Cerrone and Rick Story. The two met back in Aug. 2016. “Cowboy” emerged victorious with a second-round TKO.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone headlines Fight Night Gdansk against the undefeated rising welterweight Darren Till. You can watch the event on UFC FIGHT PASS on Saturday, October 21.”