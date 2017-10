The UFC is in Gdansk, Poland from the Ergo Arena tonight (Sat. October 21, 2017) and what an epic night of fights the promotion has in store for us. Before we get to the four fights on our main card, the UFC has put together quite the preliminary card for fight fans. Here are the live results:

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass):

Josh Emmett def. Felipe Arantes via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Aspen Ladd def. Lina Lansberg via R2 TKO (punches, 2:33)

